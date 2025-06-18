Clackamas Community College president starts cross-state run

Published 11:33 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Mac Larsen

CCC President Tim Cook on the run. (Submitted by CCC).

Oregon has more than 12 unique microclimates, ranging from warm-summer Mediterranean on the coast and semi-arid cold desert in Eastern Oregon. 

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook is going to run through them all.

CCC President Tim Cook on the run. (Submitted by CCC).

On Monday, June 16, President Cook began a 1,500-mile run across Oregon that will include stops at all 17  Oregon community colleges, starting with Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. 

Cook  will run, on average, a marathon a day. 

The running campaign, called “Running for Oregon Community College Students,” is focused on raising awareness about the basic needs of Oregon’s community college students. This spring, 38% of CCC students reported food insecurity and financial hardships make it far more difficult to achieve academic success. 

“Some have questioned why I’m doing this run and why I would subject myself to this, but our students deserve to be able to afford college and be able to pay for rent, child care, groceries and transportation,” Cook said in a press release. “If this run helps raise awareness and funding for basic needs, it will be worth every blister.”

When he isn’t running, Cook — joined by his wife Paddy —  will travel across the state, in an RV donated by Johnson RV. As he continues to connect each community college, CCC will provide further updates — especially once he arrives in western Oregon and makes his way up the coast and back home to Clackamas County. 

CCC President Tim Cook’s wife Paddy Cook after Cook started his 1,500 mile. (Submitted by CCC).

You Might Like

Print Article