Art exhibit ‘Living Remnants’ set to open at CCC gallery Published 11:05 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Mulino artist Jim Spillman’s artistic works will be on display in a new exhibit

The Clackamas Community College Alexander Gallery presents “Living Remnants,” a solo exhibition of work by Mulino-based artist Jim Spillman.

This exhibition runs June 25-July 31 and samples 20 years of Spillman’s studio arts practice.

An artist reception will be held on Thursday, June 26, 3-4:30 p.m.

In “Living Remnants,” photographs, paintings, mixed-media sculptural assemblages and literary works are showcased utilizing shape, form and text to call attention to the landscape, history of surfaces and human interactions with them.

Spillman was raised in Pennsylvania and moved to Oregon in 1959, where he pursued a career in architecture and became well known for his eco-friendly homes in the Portland area.

His sensitivity and concern for the natural landscape and human impact on it continue to be a persistent thread in his exploration of making art.

The Alexander Gallery is located in the Niemeyer Center on the Clackamas Community College Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave., and is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except college holidays.

This exhibition is free and open to the public. For questions, contact Kate Simmons at 503-594-3032 or kates@clackamas.edu.

For more information on Clackamas Community College’s art exhibits and performances, visit www.clackamas.edu/art.