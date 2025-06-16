Clackamas CC offering free summer cyber camp Published 7:19 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Week-long camp delves into the world of cybersecurity for his school students

Clackamas Community College is hosting NW Cyber Camp, a unique opportunity for high school students entering grades 9-12 to explore the exciting world of cybersecurity – for free.

The week-long camp does not require any prerequisites – just a curiosity about computers and a desire to protect them. It runs July 14-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Streeter Hall Annex on the Oregon City campus.

Camp curriculum is designed for students of all skill levels. Instruction includes core concepts in cybersecurity fundamentals, as well as more advanced topics for students with prior experience.

What will they learn? Essential cybersecurity concepts: confidentiality, integrity and availability (C-I-A), how to defend against real-world attacks through team simulations and hands-on activities, network security, forensics analysis and password cracking, and career paths in cybersecurity from industry professionals.

Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration closes Friday, July 11, and requires a completed application, teacher letter of recommendation and completed waivers.

For more information and registration details, visit https://nwcybercamp.org/.