While changes keep coming, the tasks for local communities keep growing Published 6:39 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

It’s a time for serious people wanting to get involved as local communities face pressures

Molalla is changing, growing, stretching out the growing muscles of a community headed in a direction that begs many questions.

That’s fine. It’s the way of things for small towns that live on or near a major Oregon highway and still offer a fairly affordable cost of living. The small-town vibe is as appealing today as it was 30-40 years ago, so people naturally want to let it wash over them and seek to move to those communities.

And while folk become awash in the special vibe of the small town, the small town is more and more pulled toward those “big town” issues, struggles and decisions. I see it now with Canby, which is farther down the tracks of growth than a town like Molalla, and I certainly witnessed it first-hand in Woodburn, oh so many years ago, when it seemed that the city’s financial coffers lusted after any kind of business to put on the tax rolls.

Back then, you could see the stretching of a small town, one in which I grew up in the ‘70s, as well as the muscle pulls and cramps that this kind of stretching brings to a community’s sinew.

But it’s alright. Woodburn sits atop two of Oregon’s biggest, busiest highways (I-5 and 99E), while Canby embraces Hwy. 99E to its bosom as it traverses the town from city limits to city limits.

Molalla? Well, you have two highways in your world, too, in Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 213. They don’t pack the overall punch that the other two do, but as more and more people roll into the Molalla area (to which I include Colton and Mulino), those highways are going to do their thing, too.

You can see the increase in traffic in the area now. It comes with the livability territory. All things are as they should be, or rather, as an effective city council and city staff can make them. It won’t always be pretty, it won’t always be what a portion of folks want, but walking the road from small town to small city to legitimate city in our little corner of the world is no easy feat. I grow weary of hearing those with a social media account or email address speak of things they are ignorant of.

News flash: Your city governments are probably about as dialed-in and pro-active and city-focused as is possible. Could they be better? Sure, can’t we all? Can you?

You don’t walk the road of community journalism for nearly four decades without learning when the gears are grinding smoothly and effectively, and when they are slipping. Communities like Canby, Woodburn and Molalla are staring down the barrel of important, heavyweight decisions and projects for the future. Keeping their collective eyes on the prize isn’t as easy as you’d imagine.

Here’s the deal: City government isn’t for the weak of heart or those who like to think they are clever at the keyboard. It’s for serious people who want to deal with serious questions and find solutions. And folks, that takes courage.

Folks who use social media to offer their “hot takes” on subjects or people within these cities without the requisite experience of reading through council agendas on a weekly Basis, or having the ability to see the big picture, need to be quiet or, better yet, step up and serve on myriad committees that routinely have openings. It is just a suggestion, but it helps the system function.

Is it perfect? No. Can it get better? Always. Is the future of each community a bit scary? You bet. Is there a way to help? Absolutely. Get involved, stay involved and learn, learn, learn. Seems like serious advice in the changing, growing realms of Canby, Woodburn, and Molalla.

Current Board/Committee Openings

Canby

Bike and pedestrian Committee

2 openings

Budget Committee/URA

2 openings

Heritage and Landmarks Commission

1 opening

Heritage and Landmarks Commission (High School)

1 opening

Library Advisory Board (Must reside outside city limits)

1 opening

Transit Advisory Committee

1 opening

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

1 opening

Planning Commission

1 opening

To apply for a board or committee spot, go to : https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/canbyoregon/promotionaljobs

Molalla

No current openings on boards or committees

Volunteers are being sought for Celebrate Molalla event on Saturday, Aug. 23. Those interested can contact councilors Terry Shankle and Leota Childress by email at celebratemolalla@cityofmolalla.com

Woodburn

Library Board

1 position (Student position is vacant)