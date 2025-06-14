Area Events: Music is starting, reading programs going, and some STEM fun Published 7:46 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Things are starting to heat up around the area with lots of activities

Canby reading program set for page turning fun

CANBY: Canby Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge is off and running. Reading logs are available at the library’s public service desk.

The challenge has multiple levels and parents and caregivers are welcome to read aloud to those under their care. The library will be accepting completed reading logs no earlier than July 2.

Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the Canby Library.

The reading log and other information can be found at the library or at www.canbyoregon.gov/library/page/summer-reading-challenge.

Summer Reading Program on tap at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: This year’s Summer Reading Program at the Molalla Public Library will run through July 31.

Reading challenges, free events, and prizes for readers of all ages. Read 10 hours to complete the challenge and earn a finisher prize.

Complete bonus activities to enter drawings for additional prizes! Pre-register now at cityofmolalla.beanstack.org or pick up a paper log at the library.

STEM Days event will focus on robots fun

CANBY: During Family STEM Days, visitors will explore different robots and STEM activities on Wednesday, June 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Canby Public Library.

Hands-on learning will nurture creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork in a fun and supportive environment. All are welcome.

Molalla’s summer music scene will be hot

MOLALLA: This year’s Music in the Park summer series in Molalla will be held on Tuesdays, June 17, July 8, 22 and 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Fox Park.

The event is free and there will be no food available at the event.

Musical guests will be:

Tuesday, June 17 – Trent Beaver.

Tuesday, July 8 – Keenon Tichrob.

Tuesday, July 22 – Mark Seymour & Friends.

Tuesday, July 29 – Timothy James.

D&D-inspired fun set for Molalla Library

MOLALLA: Kick off summer with D&D-inspired fun. Drink mocktails, create friendship bracelets, and make bags of holding.

This is Wednesday Whimsey: Neverwinter Summer Party on Wednesday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Molalla Public Library.This program is for teens ages 10-18.

Reptile Man show set for Molalla’s Clark Park

MOLALLA: Reptile Man rolls into Molalla’s Clark Park on Thursday, June 19, at 11 a.m.

Stop by to see the show and learn more about reptiles, then stay after the show to interact with them.

Canby Pride sets glow party fun at Cutsforth’s

CANBY: Canby Pride will hold a Let Yourself GLOW party on Friday, June 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cutsforth’s Market, 225 NE 2nd Ave. in Canby. Come into the neon wonderland at Cutsforth’s Towne Hall.

There will be a rainbow of food and beverages, door prizes for the first 50 attendees and even glow karaoke. This free event is all about celebrating love, diversity, and community spirit. Wear your brightest colors and get ready to shine.

Summer reading program kicks off in Woodburn

WOODBURN: The Woodburn Public Library will hold its Summer Reading Kick-Off Party on Friday, June 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Those interested can sign up for summer reading, receive a free book and start to read for prizes. The event will feature the magic of Set Howard at 3 p.m., as well as face painting, games and more.

For more information, call 503-982-5259.

Oregon Ren Faire rolls on with more, more, more

CANBY: The Oregon Renaissance Faire returns to the fairgrounds in Canby with an expanded line-up – every weekend in June.

The fair continues its run Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22, and 28-29, with a different theme for each weekend.

For more information, go to www.oregonfaire.com.

Emergency preparedness event for the area on tap

ESTACADA: A Community Emergency Preparedness Fair & Town Hall will be held Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagle Creek Grange, 24491 SE Eagle Creek Road.

There will be a spaghetti feed fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m., with the town hall presentation at 2 p.m.

The event will feature information and tips for family disaster plans, defensible space, companion animals and livestock, communications and much more.

Explore some of Canby’s coolest backyards, patios

CANBY: The Great Backyard Garden and Patio Tour will be Saturday, June 21, through The Friends of the Canby Public Library. Tour local backyards and patios in the Canby area.

For more information, email to canbyfol@gmail.com. Tickets are $25 and are now on sale. The ticket is also good for $2 off a pint at the Canby Beer Library.

Allegro takes to the skies for spring recital

CANBY: Allegro Dance Studio will hold its spring recital Thursday-Saturday, June 19-21 at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center in Canby. “Allegro Airlines” will run from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 2 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

For tickets, go to tututix.com or email to info@allegrodancer.com.

Woodburn ‘Friends’ slate annual book sale at library

WOODBURN: Woodburn’s Friends of the Library will hold its annual book sale on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Look through the extensive collection of books for sale, as well as other items.

Yahtzee! Play this classic dice game at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: Come play a classic game on Monday, June 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Molalla Public Library.

It’s all about Yahtzee. Come play the classic dice game. No experience is needed and the program is for adults, ages 18-over.

Bubble Man blowing into the Woodburn library

WOODBURN: The Amazing Bubble Man will be at the Woodburn Public Library on Tuesday, June 24, at 2 p.m.

Louis Pearl is one of the world’s leading bubbleologists, so stop by to enjoy his bubble art, tricks, science and fun. For more information, call 503-982-5259.

Curl paper and make something special at library program

MOLALLA: Wednesday Whimsey: Quilling: Mythical Creatures will be held Wednesday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Molalla Library.

Learn how to curl paper to make art. Pick from a variety of templates, including unicorns and dragons. This program is for teens ages 10-18.

Woodburn Library plans slate of fun events

WOODBURN: The Woodburn Public Library will hold Summer Adventures over five Fridays this summer. The action will begin at 3 p.m. and begin on June 27 with Outdoor Games.

Other events will be July 11 (outdoor paint party), July 18 (campout activities), July 25 (Museum of Natural and Culture History: Powerplay), and Aug. 1 (Interactive movie: Monsters, Inc.).

For more information, call 503-982-5259.

Woodburn Library slates video game tournament

WOODBURN: The Woodburn Public Library will hold a video game tournament for teens on Saturday, June 28. Sign-ups run from noon to 12:30 p.m., with the tournament begins right after.

The tournament will play Fatal Fury: City of Wolves and there will be prizes for the top three players, as well as free snacks and drinks.

Canby cutting a big ‘Slice’ of music this summer

CANBY: Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns with five Sundays worth of music at the gazebo in Wait Park. The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, June 29, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24.

There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, June 29 – Canby Music and CHS Band.

Sunday, July 13 – Bootleg Ridge.

Sunday, July 27 – Whip Wilson.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Yoga event set for Molalla’s Fox Park

MOLALLA: Yoga in the Park will be held in Fox Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 30. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat or towel.

Arrive early so the event can start on time. All participants will be asked to sign a waiver. This program is for adults 18-over.

Music in the Park returns this summer in Woodburn

WOODBURN: Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series, beginning July 8 and running through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 8 – A.C.T. 2 (Pop and rock covers).

Tuesday, July 15 – River Divide Band (country and classic rock).

Tuesday, July 22 – Tune Tours (jazz and Americana).

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Aurora’s Concert in the Park series bringing the tunes

AURORA: Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series returns in 2025 with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights from July 9 through Aug. 9, with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Four bands will play Wednesday evenings, with the fifth and final event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days. All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 9 – Big Plans (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 16 – Friends from Home (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 – Timothy James Band (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Reunion plans in the works for WHS class of ‘80

WOODBURN: The Woodburn High School class of 1980 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 2 and is looking for more alumni who’d like to attend.

As in the past, the class of ‘80 will open up its event to the classes it was in high school with, so WHS alums from the classes of 77-79 and 81-83 are invited to attend as well. The event will begin about 4 p.m. at a place to be determined later.

For more information, contact John Baker at bakeratthecon@gmail.com or check the Facebook page “WHS class of 80 – 45th reunion.”

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park. The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

Harefest ready to bring the tribute band thunder

CANBY: Harefest, the “Mother of all Tribute Festivals,” returns to Canby’s fairgrounds July 17-19.

This year’s tribute band festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages, along with food, onsite camping, and a party atmosphere that will celebrate timeless music. Tribute bands will perform as Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, KISS, ABBA, Eagles and more.

To learn more, or for ticket information, go to harefest.com.

Canby Farmers Market up and rolling each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community. Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market set to open end of May

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market returns on Thursday, May 29. The market meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.