Colton Corner: The 2025 class takes one last lap around Published 7:21 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Colton grads take one more lap around before calling its a high school career

Before the commencement ceremony for the Colton High School Class of 2025 began on Saturday, June 7, the 38 soon-to-be graduates, along with five virtual academy students, gathered in the CHS library to don their caps and gowns.

They took one last group photo before proceeding to the football field for their graduation ceremony.

Under a hot, sunny early evening sky, while the CHS band played” Pomp and Circumstance,” the class, school board members, and CHS educators marched onto the field.

Student Body President Cash Habre took the stage to welcome students, teachers, families, and friends of the class of 2025.

Valedictorians Rylee Beach and Jacob Bell, along with salutatorian Taylor Quintana, were introduced. They recounted their journey, shared memorable moments, and encouraged the class to embrace future opportunities.

The class selected culinary arts teacher Erin Lundy as the commencement speaker. Lundy infused inspiration with the art of cooking: “No one is born a great cook; one learns as you accept who you are, acknowledge your basic ingredients and turn them into your life recipe.”

After the traditional mortarboard toss, the class spent time with family and friends before heading to the senior night party at the Clackamas Aquatic Park, where the parents had organized various games, events, and, of course, food.

Awards Night

The Senior Night of Excellence occurred on Wednesday, June 8, where local scholarships were presented to the following students:

Local Scholarships:

Carol Reynolds Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Rylee Beach.

David Nolz Scholar-Athlete Scholarship ($1,000) – Jacob Bell.

Linda Lasch Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Mia Maes.

Olga Samuelson Freeman Scholarship ($2,000) – Rylee Beach.

American Red Cross Scholarship ($1,000) – Emerson Collins.

Molalla Communications Scholarship ($2,000) – Emerson Collins.

Colton Education Association Foundation Scholarship ($1,000) – Cash Habre.

Clackamas Community College ($1,500) – Cash Habre.

ColtonTel – Eileen Wallace Hayes Memorial Scholarship ($3,000) – Jacob Bell, Bev Rice Memorial Scholarship ($2,500) – Mia Maes, Larry Benthin Scholarship ($500) – Rylee Beach.

Colton Volunteer Firefighters Association:

Justin Lee Fraijo Memorial Scholarships ($1,000 each) – Emerson Collins and Mia Maes.

Cornay/Hult/Rice (CHR) Foundation:

Dude Rice Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) -Jacob Bell.

Luther and Frideborg Cornay Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Rylee Beach.

Beverly Rice Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Mia Maes.

NP Hult Family Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Kailer Chin.

CHR Special Awards:

CHR announced a scholarship to honor the memory of Mr. Lee McGill ($1,000) – Evin McGill.

Robin’s Gift in memory of Genevieve Harper Bring ($1,000) was awarded to Jacob Hanson for his kindness and service to his school and community, “It has not gone unnoticed.”