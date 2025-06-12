Star gazers assemble! CCC’s going to look to the night sky Published 8:18 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Haggart Observatory will offer looks into the night-time sky with fun summer program

The night sky takes center stage this summer at Clackamas Community College’s Environmental Learning Center (ELC).

In partnership with the Rose City Astronomers, the Environmental Learning Center is hosting a series of free public viewings at the Haggart Observatory, culminating in the annual CCC Star Party in August.

Community members of all ages are invited to explore the stars through a powerful 24-inch Newtonian reflector telescope housed in the Haggart Observatory dome, as well as through portable telescopes operated by Rose City Astronomers volunteers.

Attendees can enjoy guided stargazing, learn about constellations, and ask questions of knowledgeable astronomy enthusiasts. Lakeside Hall will be open during all viewings for opportunities to learn more about the night’s skies.

Haggart Observatory Public Viewing Nights

Saturday, June 28 | 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Crescent Moon + STEM presentation in the ELC’s Lakeside Hall.

Sunday, June 29 | 8-10 p.m. – Crescent moon.

Saturday, July 5 | 9-11 p.m. – Gibbous moon.

Saturday, Sept. 6 | 9:30-11:30 p.m. – Full moon.

Annual CCC Star Party

Saturday, Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. to midnight

Kick off the evening in Lakeside Hall at the ELC for a presentation about sights and sounds at night at 7:30 p.m., followed by telescope viewing until midnight on the athletic fields across from the ELC.

Bring chairs, binoculars and blankets for a comfortable night under the stars.

All events are free and open to the public on a first-come basis. No pre-registration is required. If the skies are cloudy, call Rose City Astronomers for cancellation updates: 503-594-6044 or check their website at www.rosecityastronomers.net.

About the Haggart Observatory

Since opening in 1989, the Haggart Observatory has offered the public access to the wonders of the night sky thanks to strong community support and an ongoing partnership with the Rose City Astronomers.

Volunteers lead public viewing events, helping visitors explore celestial sights from planets to star clusters.