Jobs, homelessness among Clackamas County residents’ biggest concerns Published 7:40 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Clackamas County recently conducted a survey of its residents to see where concerns are

Residents in Clackamas County are most concerned about homelessness, poverty, jobs and the economy — at least according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by the county’s Public and Government Affairs Department and Riley Research Associates, included responses from a representative sample of 400 Clackamas County residents on which issues are more type of mind, their preferred news sources and more.

Residents considered homelessness and poverty to both be the most top-of-mind issue and the most important issue facing the county while economic concerns like jobs, the economy and inflation were second highest in these categories.

However, compared to responses from a 2023 survey, residents were less concerned about homelessness and poverty and crime while they were slightly more worried about affordable housing. Concern about jobs and the economy was essentially unchanged between the two surveys.

Respondents also told surveyors that the main reasons they don’t participate in county decisions are lack of time and interest. They also said their main sources for news are television and the county’s information streams.

The survey has a margin of error of about 5%. When presented the results at a Tuesday, June 10 board meeting, Clackamas County commissioners said the survey results would be helpful as it heads into its upcoming retreat where it will establish priorities.

“I really value polling like this to see where the public is at. This is tremendous and a good reflection on a lot of the good work you’re doing in building that trust of the community,” Chair Craig Roberts said to government affairs director Tonia Holowetzki and Mike Riley of Riley Research Associates at the meeting.