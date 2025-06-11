Molalla Councilor Botsford calls it done, emails resignation Published 10:28 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Facing multiple felony charges, Rae Lynn Botsford resigns from Molalla City Council

The tenure of Rae Lynn Botsford as a Molalla City Councilor came to an end Wednesday with a mid-day announcement that she was resigning.

Botsford was arrested on May 13 for alleged financial irregularities as part of her duties as treasurer of the Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee.

The case was a bit tricky given her role as a city councilor, so the Molalla Police Department asked the Canby Police Department to investigate. After 10 months of looking into the case, the Canby PD came to the conclusion that roughly $20,000 were missing.

A grand jury indicted Botsford on multiple felony charges and the warrant for her arrest was executed the morning of May 13.

In the aftermath of the arrest, Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser called on Botsford to resign from the Molalla City Council. Nearly a month later, she obliged in an email sent to the city at noon on Wednesday, June 11.

“I think her for resigning so the city can continue down the great path it has been on,” said Keyser in a statement Wednesday night. “I appreciate all her contributions as a planning commissioner and a city councilor.”

Botsford did not make an appearance at the June 11 city council meeting. The city will begin the process of filling Botsford’s seat immediately.