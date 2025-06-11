Bridge Work: Canby’s Knights Bridge Road will see closures Published 7:33 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A host of projects will be done to the bridge, forcing closures through October

Knights Bridge Road in Canby will be closed to facilitate bridge repairs beginning Monday, June 16. This work will continue through October.

The long-awaited repairs will include painting, sealing cracks on the bridge deck, resurfacing of the deck, and repairing the concrete columns and bridge approaches.

This work will also include a seismic upgrade.

When construction can occur with traffic, single-lane closures will guide travelers through the work zone. For safety reasons, Knights Bridge Park will be closed for the duration of the construction on the western bank of the river.

The protected area will allow for reclamation and restoration of the western riverbank and will be used as a staging area by the contractor.

The project estimate is $5.4 million with funding provided by the ODOT Local Bridge Program with a 10.3% match from country road funds.

The Canby Ferry will extend its hours from June 21 to Sept. 12. The ferry will run Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.