Well met: Oregon Renaissance Faire opens in ‘spectacular’ fashion Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A sold out first weekend portends a successful four-weekend run through June

Forget the rising temperatures that engulfed the area during the opening weekend of the Oregon Renaissance Faire in Canby. Focus your attention and curiosity on the rising tide of fun and revelry, instead.

The fairgrounds of the Clackamas County Event Center welcomed the Faire back to town and the faeries, knights, bards, and other assorted folks that traipsed in and around the Vale of Dunrose seemed pleased to see it back.

As opening weekends go, it couldn’t have gone much better.

“Opening weekend at the Oregon Renaissance Faire was a spectacular celebration of fantasy, history, and community,” said Kristin Maher, marketing director for the fair. “From armored knights thundering down the joust arena to the fae dancing through pine forest, guests of all ages immersed themselves into a world of imagination and adventure. We were overjoyed to see thousands of attendees in costume, cheering on performers, shopping from local artisans, and creating unforgettable memories. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for the next three weekends of merriment here in Canby.”

While some of the next three weeks are sold out, Maher said that there are still tickets to be had over the final weekend (June 28-29), as well as Sundays, June 15 and 22.

To get tickets, go to www.oregonfaire.com.