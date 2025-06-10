Softball all-leaguers tabbed for Colton and Molalla Published 7:15 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Several first team selections and a league co-MVP in the post-season honors mix

With the bats and balls put away, uniforms returned and the promise of summer competition, the Colton and Molalla high softball teams bid their school season adieu recently.

But, there is still the business of all-league selections.

For the Molalla softball team, the Tri-Valley Conference honors were: Josie Brooks, 1st team outfield; Madison Scholtz, 1st team catcher; Kalea Lopes, 1st team first base, Brenna Jackson, honorable mention pitcher.

For Colton, the Class 2A Special District 2 honorees were: Katelynn Kimsey, 1st team catcher and co-player of the year. She was also an honorable mention all-state selection. Also honored were Clara Weinberger, 2nd team utility; and Amelia Joost, honorable mention infielder.