Discover the wonders of nature at CCC’s Nature Spy Discovery Days

Published 9:01 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By johnbaker

Join the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center on an adventure of discovery at Nature Spy Discovery Days.

Families will enjoy hands-on activities and games, explore the wetlands on naturalist-led walks, create nature crafts and more. Nature Spy Discovery Days will be held every other Saturday, July 5 through Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, during the Oregon City Farmers Market on the CCC Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave.

Program themes include:

July 5 – Darting dragonflies
July 19 – Pollinators
Aug. 2 – Bats
Aug. 16 – Owls

The cost is based on a sliding scale of free to $10 per person. Donations help keep these programs running. Drop-ins are welcome, but pre-registration at https://bit.ly/ELC-discovery-days helps for planning purposes.

For more information, contact Sarah Bidwell at sarah.bidwell@clackamas.edu. To learn more about the programs offered at the ELC, visit www.clackamas.edu/elc.

