Canby Garden Club delivers scholarships to pair

Joshua Chupp.

Joshua Chupp and Hailey Magenheimer earn scholarships worth $2,000 each

The Canby Garden Club recently announced its 2025 Canby High School scholarship winners, Joshua Chupp and Hailey Magenheimer.

Hailey Magenheimer.

Chupp will attend Goshen College in Northern Indiana to study a combination of art, biology and environmental science.

Magenheimer will attend California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo this fall to begin pursuit of a degree in agricultural business.

Each student received a $2,000 scholarship. The Canby Garden Club was established in 1948 and each year awards money to support local students. For more information, go to canbygardenclub.com.

