Canby Garden Club delivers scholarships to pair Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Joshua Chupp and Hailey Magenheimer earn scholarships worth $2,000 each

The Canby Garden Club recently announced its 2025 Canby High School scholarship winners, Joshua Chupp and Hailey Magenheimer.

Chupp will attend Goshen College in Northern Indiana to study a combination of art, biology and environmental science.

Magenheimer will attend California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo this fall to begin pursuit of a degree in agricultural business.

Each student received a $2,000 scholarship. The Canby Garden Club was established in 1948 and each year awards money to support local students. For more information, go to canbygardenclub.com.