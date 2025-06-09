Let’s gather: Canby Pride sets event of inclusion and support Published 8:54 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Annual event offers supportive voice for Canby’s LGBTQ+ community in uncertain times

For those feeling marginalized or unsafe within the Canby community, Canby Pride is working to create a place where the LBGTQ+ community can feel they belong.

And with that, the group’s fifth annual Pride in the Park celebration will be Sunday, June 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at Canby’s Wait Park.

Holding the event matters to a community that often isn’t sure where it stands in a small town.

“In a time when rhetoric and policies from the national stage increasingly target LGBTQ+ individuals – especially transgender people – it’s more important than ever for rural communities like Canby to create space for joy, visibility, and connection. Pride in the Park isn’t just a celebration – it’s a statement that everyone belongs here,” said Kristi Smith, founder and board president of Canby Pride.

She noted that a sense of belonging and welcoming within Canby hasn’t been a message that’s been forthcoming from the city.

“Unfortunately, our local government has yet to take meaningful steps to support the LGBTQ+ community,” said Smith. “Year after year, symbolic gestures like proclamations are denied, and attempts at engagement are often ignored or dismissed. This lack of acknowledgement sends a clear message to queer residents that our lives and experiences aren’t worthy of recognition.

“Pride is our response to that. It’s grassroots, community-driven, and deeply needed,” she added.

This year’s Pride at Wait Park on June 22 will feature live music, family-friendly activities, inclusive vendors, community resources, local food, and “a spirit of joyful resistance,” said Smith. “We’re also hosting a Let Yourself Glow kickoff party on June 20 (Cutsforth’s Market), bringing a little sparkle, dance, and self-expression to Canby ahead of the weekend’s festivities.

“For queer people who often feel invisible or unsafe – particularly in small towns – having a public, community-supported event sends a powerful message: You are seen. You are valued. You are not alone,” Smith noted.