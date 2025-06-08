Molalla Kiddie Parade registration has begun for July 1 event Published 7:26 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Annual parade offers fun with floats, horses, and all kinds of holiday fun

A July 4 week tradition in Molalla is starting to come together.

The annual Molalla Kiddies Parade registration forms are out and those interested need to jump on in and get signed up.

This year’s event will be Tuesday, July 1, and is sponsored by the Molalla Fire District and Country Christian Outreach Program.

This year’s parade will assemble at Bohlander Field for registration and judging. Enter through the Heintz Street entrance.

Registration and sign-in will run from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Judging will begin at 5:15 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

The route starts at Bohlander Field, heads west on Heintz Street to Grange Avenue, then south on Grange Avenue to Main Street, then west on Main Street to Molalla Avenue, north on Molalla Avenue to Heintz, and disband on Heintz Street behind Cutter’s Hi-School Pharmacy.

There are some requirements to participate:

If a child is under the age of 18, he/she must be chaperoned at all times.

Horses and other animals must be kept under control at all times and an adult must accompany the rider/entrant.

Entrants can be removed by any parade official, fire department representative or law enforcement officer.

No guns or projectile weapons of any type, at the request of the Molalla Police Department.

Motorized vehicles requiring Oregon licensing and registration must have a licensed driver.

Children operating off-road vehicles (i.e. ATV) must be accompanied by a licensed driver and wear a helmet.

Animals, excluding horses, must be caged or leashed.

Clean up after yourself and your animals.

Have a liability release statement signed by the parent/guardian of each child.

The parade will present ribbons for first, second and third places in each category, and a grand champion will also be named.

For more information, registration form and liability release, go to the Molalla Kiddies Parade Facebook page.