Colton Corner: Aloha, Mario Alba Published 3:09 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Thanks offered for the hard work and passion he brought to Colton schools

Mario Alba, Colton Elementary School principal, is calling it a career after his sixth year in his current position.

This follows his retirement as principal of Mulino School, a role he assumed on an interim basis after completing a successful 20-year career as a distinguished principal and respected leader in the educational community.

When Colton Elementary School required a principal during the “COVID year,” Alba came out of retirement to serve as interim principal for a half-year term.

“I was hired to stay on, and accepting the position was a great decision on my part,” Alba said. “Colton is a wonderful community in which to conclude my career. I appreciate all the support from the parents and community who trust the school to ensure their children’s safety, assist them in their educational journeys, and guarantee that all students are successful.”

Carly Madem, case manager and learning specialist for Colton Elementary and Middle schools, conveyed what Alba meant to the school and staff during his time as principal.

“As Mario prepares to retire, it’s hard to put into words the impact he has had on Colton Elementary. He is one of the most genuine, kind-hearted leaders we’ve had the privilege to work with,” Madem said. “Mario brings a calm, inclusive energy to our school and leads with deep trust in his staff, always believing in our ability to do what’s best for students. He has a true passion for learning and a wholehearted commitment to the growth of the whole child.

“What makes Mario truly special is his ability to form real, meaningful relationships – he always has an ear to lend, advice to give, and humor to share at just the right moment,” Madem added. “He shows up with steady support and encouragement, creating a space where people feel seen, valued, and inspired. Each day, he has poured his energy into making CES a place filled with joy, warmth, and a true sense of belonging. And of course, no celebration, in-service, or random Thursday morning was ever complete without his signature box of donuts in hand. As he begins this new chapter, we celebrate all he’s given – the love and care he invested in CES will continue to guide us every day.”

At Colton Elementary School, students earn honor points for demonstrating positive behavior. When they reach 150 points, they have the chance to serve as assistant principal for the day.

At the time of being interviewed for this story, he had three assistant principal students in his office and put everyone on speakerphone.

I asked them a question: “What do you like best about Mr. Alba?”

They responded, “That he is always kind” and “Everything about him is good.” The third student agreed and said, “Yes, he is all of that.”

“I will miss the children’s smiles and seeing them embrace a life filled with curiosity and the joy of learning,” Alba said. “I will treasure these moments.”

His retirement plans include two weeks of relaxation and decompressing, catching up on yard work, and spending time with his family. He said he looks forward to more time with his grandchildren and attending all their events.

He mentioned he will be available to fill in for an admin when needed, “At least once in a while. See you then.”