AntFarm sees changes at the top, good works for Molalla continue

Kim Wheeler will head the organization, Molalla mayor delighted with what’s come so far

At a recent Molalla City Council meeting, councilors were alerted to a change coming to an organization that has proven quite valuable to the city.

AntFarm Youth Services let the city know that Kim Wheeler will be taking over as executive director, replacing the former director, Nunpa (Two Foxes Singing), who will still do some consulting work for them.

For Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser, the change in leadership does nothing to quell his admiration for the organization and what it has done in Molalla. If anything, he’s excited about the future.

“From AntFarm’s roots, they’ve been youth oriented,” Keyser said, “providing resources, after school tutoring, life skills classes and more. In Sandy, they have a pastry shop where they make their own pastries. They offer a lot for local youth.”

In late 2023, Antfarm opened their office in Molalla, something that Keyser had noted previously he’d been excited about. He’d seen what impact they’d had in other communities and wanted to see it work in Molalla.

Mission accomplished.

“When AntFarm came to Molalla, we brought up the need for youth services,” he explained. “We were also dealing with the homeless issue and they said, ‘Let us help you.’”

So, in addition to establishing youth-oriented programs to teach skills and offer guidance, AntFarm got into the homeless shelter game, as well as providing a host of other functions. They have, said Keyser, been a valuable resource in the Molalla community.

“You know what they did, they started cleaning the public restrooms in town, helped clean up the homeless camps in town and now they essentially oversee the housing resources for the homeless here,” Keyser said. “They kind of play the middleman on helping to get them into housing.

“They have a program that takes youth out to clean properties for the elderly or disabled, as well as doing wildfire mitigation near Mt. Hood,” Keyser said. “They provide tremendous services to our city, and it hasn’t cost the taxpayers a dime out of our city budget.

“And they are one of the few organizations that I see that doesn’t push any political groups that are out there,” he added. “For them it isn’t about race, religion or sexual orientation. They just want to help youth and the homeless in any way they can. I have a lot of respect for them.”

Keyser noted that AntFarm recently received a grant that will allow them to acquire office space on Main Street that will be their headquarters for homeless programs. The organization’s youth hub in Molalla is at 209 Kennel Ave.

The mayor was clearly optimistic about where Molalla is right now and where it is headed in the future.

“I think this (AntFarm’s involvement) proves the theory that cities need to do infrastructure and stay out of resources,” he said. “As a city, our main forte is infrastructure – water, sewer, parks, police, etc. – and that’s what cities need to stick to. I think that’s why our city is doing so well right now.”

Keyser said the city has just completed its budget process and the books are balanced, there are no cuts happening, all that needs to be funded has been funded, staff is staying in place, a full complement of police are on staff, and community projects are rolling along.

“We’re still battling with the UGB issue,” he said. “We (the city) know what the city needs and know how it should look, if the state would just listen to us. When the (legislative) session is over, then I’ll be able to sit back and relax a bit, but until then I’m kind of nervous.

“Overall, we’re in a great position and doing awesome,” he concluded.