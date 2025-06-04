Published 8:05 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Phyllis Elaine (Mahlendorf) Bridge

November 24, 1928 – May 25, 2025

Phyllis Elaine (Mahlendorf) Bridge was born on November 24, 1928, to Harry and

Esther Mahlendorf at Anoka, Nebraska. She passed away on May 25, 2025, at

Hospice House in Bend, Oregon.

Phyllis graduated from Spencer (Nebraska) High School in 1945. She received

an Accredited Records Technician (ART) degree in the medical records field in 1971.

On March 6, 1948, she married Donald W. Bridge at Rosedale Church in Bristow,

Nebraska. Don and Phyllis were the parents of three children: Nancy, James,

and Diane. Don and Phyllis lived in Nebraska, South Dakota, and finally Oregon.

Phyllis worked at the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner, South

Dakota and then, after moving to Oregon, at the Oregon Forestry Service. She

was a decades-long member of the United Methodist Church.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her five siblings,

her daughter Nancy, and her son James. Survivors include son-in-law Curt

(Nancy) Seiders, daughter-in-law Elaine (James) Bridge, daughter Diane Bridge

and her husband Jack Landau, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren

and three great-great grandchildren.

Phyllis loved her family, her friends, her faith, learning new things, and flowers of

all kinds.

Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. As she

requested, the family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date. In

lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to her long-time

spiritual home, Woodburn United Methodist Church in Woodburn, Oregon.