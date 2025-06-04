Diamond Roundup: More 2025 Playoff Results Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Baseball

Canby 2, Thurston 0

The Results: With the win in their Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, June 3, at Thurston High School, the third-ranked Cougars’ third straight, Canby improved to 25-5 overall after finishing second in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Plays: The Cougars scored once in the top of the fourth, once again in the seventh, and rode the shutout pitching performance of junior Jack Brauckmiller to victory. Senior Hayden Davis scored the game’s first run when he singled to open the fourth, took second on an error, third on a Brauckmiller hit and scored on a passed ball.

In the seventh, senior Colby Herren led off with a single, took second on junior Blake Miller’s bunt and scored when senior Brady Froyd singled to left.

The Stats: Brauckmiller pitched seven innings and allowed no runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. Davis went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run scored, while Brauckmiller and Froyd had the Cougars’ other two hits.

Canby 14, La Salle 10

The Results: With the win in their Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 30, at Canby High School, the third-ranked Cougars’ second straight, Canby improved to 24-5 overall after finishing second in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Plays: The Cougars ran wild early, pouring across 11 runs in the game’s first two innings, then holding on to win as the Falcons edged back into contention down the stretch. Highlights from those first two innings included Herren’s two-run single in the first, senior Brody Fuge’s two-run double in the first, and a two-run La Salle error on Davis’ fly ball in the second.

The Stats: Senior Dylan Nelson went 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and one RBI, Herren went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Fuge went 1 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Softball

Canby 5, Caldera 2

The Results: With the win in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday, May 30, at Canby High School, the fifth-ranked Cougars’ second straight, Canby improved to 20-8 overall after winning the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Plays: Canby took control early with a three-run second inning and kept No. 13 Caldera at bay throughout, with junior pitcher Alli Hayzlett striking out 10 and the Cougar defense playing error-free softball. Junior Abigail Troutman hammered a two-run triple in the second, then scored the game-winning run on senior Natalie Kern’s sacrifice fly.

The Stats: Hayzlett pitched seven innings and allowed just two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10. On offense, Troutman went 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, sophomore Taylor Saucedo went 1 for 3 with one run, and Hayzlett went 1 for 3 with one RBI.