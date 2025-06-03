Yard of the Month: It’s a ‘rosey’ pick in Canby for June Published 6:42 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The McCants home is the Canby Garden Club’s pick for Yard of the Month for June

When Susan McCants moved to Canby she found her dream home already planted with roses. It was at that moment she knew it was meant to be.

“The previous owners of my home planted a bed of 12 roses,” McCants said. “It has been my pleasure to take care of them and see them flourish.”

The McCants home at 388 SE 14th Pl. is a sight to behold and now sports the June “Yard of the Month” yard sign, courtesy of the Canby Garden Club.

“Gardening is a joy and even pulling weeds is fun as long as I am outside,” McCants said.

McCants moved to Canby in 2015 and was excited to find our “Garden Spot” town. Her garden features roses, shrubs, mature trees, traditional perennials and annuals.