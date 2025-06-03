Slideshow: Canby-La Salle Baseball
Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
The Canby baseball team powered past La Salle 14-10 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals at Canby High School on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance)
Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Canby baseball team’s 14-10 win over La Salle at Canby High School on Friday, May 30.
To see even more images from this game, click here.