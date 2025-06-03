Slideshow: Canby-Caldera Softball

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/9
The Canby softball team rallied to beat Caldera 5-2 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals at Canby High School on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance)

Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Canby softball team’s 5-2 win over Caldera at Canby High School on Friday, May 30.

To see even more images from this game, click here.

