Lending a helping (gardening) hand for Canby planting Published 11:20 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

City asked for help and the Canby Garden Club answered the call

The Canby Garden Club lent the City of Canby a helping hand recently, planting a batch of flowers in the downtown planters on 2nd Avenue in quick fashion.

“Planting is easy for us and when the city called we said ‘sure,’” David Kleinke, the club treasurer, said.

The city parks department, headed by Ken Daniels, distributed annual red and blue Salvia flowers at 8 a.m. and the club had them all in the soil by 9:30 a.m.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers that came out on 2nd Avenue. It looks great and we really enjoyed the time with you folks. The whole Parks Department appreciates it,” Daniels said.