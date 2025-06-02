Molalla man killed in May 29 rollover on Hwy. 211 Published 3:33 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Rodney Alan Keech loses his life in early morning single-vehicle accident

A single vehicle crash on May 29 along Highway 211 killed a 63-year-old Molalla man.

According to Oregon State Police, the accident occurred near milepost 16 in Clackamas County at about 8:07 a.m.

The OSP’s preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Rodney Alan Keech, age 63, of Molalla, left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled before coming to rest on its roof.

When police arrived, Keech was declared deceased at the scene.

The highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Molalla Police Department, Molalla Fire Department, and ODOT.