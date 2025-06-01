Let the music play: Local communities ready for summer sounds Published 7:25 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Music will be on fire this summer throughout local communities

There will be music in the air all summer long as four local communities set their lineups for their respective summer music scenes.

For lovers of all kinds of music, these summer concerts offer a wide range of musical offerings to satisfy musical palates. Molalla gets things kicked off in mid-June, and from there its just about a weekly influx of musical flavors throughout the area.

Then toss in the “Mother of all tribute band festival,” Harefest in mid-July, and you have a pretty solid summer of music on tap.

Check out what’s happening and where:

Molalla Music in the Park

This year’s Music in the Park summer series in Molalla will be held on Tuesdays, June 17, July 8, 22 and 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Fox Park.

The event is free and there will be no food available at the event.

Musical guests will be:

Tuesday, June 17 – Trent Beaver.

Tuesday, July 8 – Keenon Tichrob.

Tuesday, July 22 – Mark Seymour & Friends.

Tuesday, July 29 – Timothy James.

Canby Slice of Summer

Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns with five Sundays worth of music at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, June 29, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, June 29 – Canby Music and CHS Band.

Sunday, July 13 – Bootleg Ridge.

Sunday, July 27 – Whip Wilson.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Woodburn Music in the Park

Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series, beginning July 8 and running through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 8 – A.C.T. 2 (Pop and rock covers).

Tuesday, July 15 – River Divide Band (country and classic rock).

Tuesday, July 22 – Tune Tours (jazz and Americana).

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Concerts in the Park

Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series returns in 2025 with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights from July 9 through Aug. 9, with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. each night

Four bands will play Wednesday evenings, with the fifth and final event will be Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days. All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 9 – Big Plans (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 16 – Friends from Home (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 – Timothy James Band (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Canby Harefest

Harefest, the “Mother of all Tribute Festivals,” returns to Canby’s fairgrounds July 17-19.

This year’s festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages, along with food, onsite camping, and a party atmosphere that will celebrate timeless music. Tribute bands will perform as Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, KISS, ABBA, Eagles and more.

To learn more, or for ticket information, go to harefest.com.