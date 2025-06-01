Molalla’s Craven snags two titles at state meet Published 5:35 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

The senior, who is headed to OSU as a heptathlete, captured both hurdles races and added long and high jump medals

The 2025 Molalla High School track and field season came to a close Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, finishing off two days of the Class 4A state meet.

When it was over, Molalla’s Peyton Craven, who may not have gotten all she’d hoped for, demonstrated firmly that she’s one of the best athletes at any level in the state.

Craven captured the 100 and 300 hurdles events, setting a meet record for the 100 in 14.32 seconds and shaving more than two seconds off her personal best in the 300s. She was third in the high jump, where she was the defending champion coming in, and snagged a second-place finish in the long jump.

Add all that up and toss in Mackenzie Ball’s fifth place finish in the 100 hurdles, and the Indians tied for fifth in the meet with 38 total points.

On the boys’ side, the highlights came in the javelin where Brandon Roberson (4th) and Merik Tayler (7th) made the podium. Molalla’s 7 points left it in 24th place overall.

Here’s a look at Molalla’s top performances at the state meet:

Girls

100 Hurdles: 1st) Peyton Craven, 14.32 (Meet record), 5th), Mackenzie Ball, 15.60.

300 Hurdles: 1st) Peyton Craven, 44.16.

High jump: 3rd) Peyton Craven, 5-2.5.

Long jump: 2nd) Peyton Craven, 18-1.5.

Boys

Javelin: 4th) Brandon Roberson, 173-5, 7th) Merik Taylor, 157-5.