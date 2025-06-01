Cougar’s Leder nabs track state title in 300 hurdles Published 1:33 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

Canby boys and girls deliver solid performances at this year’s 5A state track meet

During the Class 5A state meet over the weekend at Hayward Field, the Canby High track and field team stitched together some solid performances, highlighted by a state championship from Abella Leder in the 300 hurdles.

Leder’s win, coupled with a host of other solid performances from the girls’ team, placed the Cougars in 10th place overall with 28 points.

Leder was also 5th in the 400 meters, Kenzie Bigej made the podium in both the 1,500 and 3,000, while Mary Diggles was a medalist in both hurdles races.

On the boys’ side, Logan Peterson was second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the open 400 meters, while Andrew Dewar chipped in with an eighth in the 1,500.

Overall, the boys tallied 15 team points, good enough for 18th place overall.

Here’s a look at the top performances at this year’s state meet.

Boys

400 meters: 5th) Logan Peterson, 49.61.

1,500 meters: 8th) Andrew Dewar, 3:59.32.

300 hurdles: 2nd) Logan Peterson, 38.05.

4×400 relay: 7th) Canby – Keene, Dewar, Lucas, Peterson, 3:25.01.

Girls

400 meters: 5th) Abella Leder, 58.07.

1,500 meters: 8th) Kenzie Bigej, 4:40.32.

3,000 meters: 4th) Kenzie Bigej. 9:59.41.

100 Hurdles: 7th) Mary Diggles, 16.12.

300 hurdles: 1st) Abella Leder, 44.86, 5th) Mary Diggles, 47.84.

4×400 relay: 7th) Canby – Capra, Cutsforth, Leder, Bigej, 4:04.62.