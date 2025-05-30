Events & Activities: Ren Faire, night market, Google doc. info on tap Published 8:15 am Friday, May 30, 2025

We’ve got the Ren Faire, a night market and Google doc workshop on tap

First Thursday ready to roll in Canby

CANBY: First Thursday Night Market will be on Thursday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the city’s downtown area.

The market occurs the first Thursday of each month to allow local businesses the chance to showcase their offerings with specials and deals, giveaways and more.

For more information, contact Tyler Nizer at the City of Canby at nizert@canbyoregon.gov.

And so it begins: Oregon Ren Faire is here!

CANBY: The Oregon Renaissance Faire returns to the fairgrounds in Canby with an expanded line-up – every weekend in June.

The fair will run Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29, with a different theme for each weekend.

For more information, go to www.oregonfaire.com.

Learn more about Google docs at local workshop

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library will hold a Google Docs Workshop on Tuesday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event will help attendees l earn how to use this free word processing software. The workshop is for those ages 16+. Devices will be provided.

The course is provided by the Goodwill Career Center and participants must have a Google account. For help setting one up, call Madeline at 503-759-0245.

To register, visit the library’s front desk or call 503-829-2593. Space is limited for this event.

Spice time! Molalla Library will offer pickling spice

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library will begin offering spice kits on Tuesday, June 10. The June spice kit contains a salt-free pickling spice for pickling and canning. These kits are available while they last.

Each month, the library will feature a different type of spice that can be picked up.

Celebrate all things coffee at Coffee Fest NW

PORTLAND: Do you dig a nice cup of java? Well, then Coffee Fest NW may be just the jolt you need. It’s an industry show open to the public on Saturday-Sunday, June 13-14, at the Oregon Convention Center.

For more information, check out coffeefest.com.

Canby ‘Friends’ set for annual book sale

CANBY: The Friends of the Canby Public Library Book Garden bookstore will have its annual Summer Book Sale on the Patio with ice cream on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer Reading Program on tap at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: This year’ s Summer Reading Program at the Molalla Public Library will run June 16 to July 31.

Reading challenges, free events, and prizes for readers of all ages. Read 10 hours to complete the challenge and earn a finisher prize. Complete bonus activities to enter drawings for additional prizes! Pre-register now at cityofmolalla.beanstack.org or pick up a paper log at the library.

Summer reading program kicks off in Woodburn

WOODBURN: The Woodburn Public Library will hold its Summer Reading Kick-Off Party on Friday, June 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Those interested can sign up for summer reading, receive a free book and start to read for prizes. The event will feature the magic of Set Howard at 3 p.m., as well as face painting, games and more.

For more information, call 503-982-5259.

Explore some of Canby’s coolest backyards, patios

CANBY: The Great Backyard Garden and Patio Tour will be Saturday, June 21, through The Friends of the Canby Public Library. Tour local backyards and patios in the Canby area.

For more information, email to canbyfol@gmail.com. Tickets are $25 and are now on sale. The ticket is also good for $2 off a pint at the Canby Beer Library.

Allegro takes to the skies for spring recital

CANBY: Allegro Dance Studio will hold its spring recital Thursday-Saturday, June 19-21 at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center in Canby. “Allegro Airlines” will run from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 2 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

For tickets, go to tututix.com or email to info@allegrodancer.com.

Woodburn Library plans slate of fun events

WOODBURN: The Woodburn Public Library will hold Summer Adventures over five Fridays this summer. The action will begin at 3 p.m. and begin on June 27 with Outdoor Games.

Other events will be July 11 (outdoor paint party), July 18 (campout activities), July 25 (Museum of Natural and Culture History: Powerplay), and Aug. 1 (Interactive movie: Monsters, Inc.).

For more information, call 503-982-5259.

Reunion plans in the works for WHS class of ‘80

WOODBURN: The Woodburn High School class of 1980 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 2 and is looking for more alumni who’d like to attend.

As in the past, the class of ‘80 will open up its event to the classes it was in high school with, so WHS alums from the classes of 77-79 and 81-83 are invited to attend as well. The event will begin about 4 p.m. at a place to be determined later.

For more information, contact John Baker at bakeratthecon@gmail.com or check the Facebook page “WHS class of 80 – 45th reunion.”

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park.

The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

Harefest ready to bring the tribute band thunder

CANBY: Harefest, the “Mother of all Tribute Festivals,” returns to Canby’s fairgrounds July 17-19.

This year’s tribute band festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages, along with food, onsite camping, and a party atmosphere that will celebrate timeless music. Tribute bands will perform as Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, KISS, ABBA, Eagles and more.

To learn more, or for ticket information, go to harefest.com.

Canby Farmers Market up and rolling each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community. Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market is open and ready

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market returns on Thursday, May 29. The market meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Timbers supporters’ group ready for meet-ups

CANBY: The Portland Timbers supporters group gather to watch every game, home or away, at the F.O.B. Tap Room in Canby, 1109 SW 1st Ave. in Canby. The Timbers Army Clackamas County Frogmen meet in Canby to root for the Timbers and invite Timbers fans from the area are invited to stop by and join the fun.

Mondays offer anime and manga at Woodburn Library

WOODBURN:Every Monday at 4 p.m., the Woodburn Public Library offers an anime watch party. If you’re a fan of anime, manga or Japanese pop culture, you’re invited to drop in, talk about your favorites, watch some anime, meet new people, and work on fun projects.

This program is for teens ages 13-18.

Tabletop gaming keep dice rolling at Canby Library

CANBY: Canby Public Library offers tabletop gaming the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from noon to 4 p.m.

No experience is needed to play. The gaming is for ages 13-18.

Woodburn Library offers D&D fun each month

WOODBURN:Woodburn Public Library hosts a Dungeons & Dragons gaming session the last Tuesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library

The game play is open to teens ages 13-18 and is open to new and experienced players.

D&D play returns twice a month at Canby Library

CANBY: Dungeons and Dragons game play will be held the first and third Saturday of each month at the Canby Public Library, beginning at noon.

Game play is for ages 13-18 in the Teen Room.

Woodburn Meals on Wheels program seeks volunteers

WOODBURN: The Northwest Senior and Disability Services is accepting volunteers for its Woodburn-based Meals on Wheels program.

Volunteers serve nutritious food to the community’s older citizens. It’s an opportunity to help the community, connect with others and be a friendly, familiar face.

For more information, call 503-967-1849.