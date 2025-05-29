Canby softball, baseball teams shine brightly in 2025 Published 9:42 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Canby High School diamond teams have been nothing short of gems in the spring of 2025.

Here’s a quick look at the great spring seasons of the Cougar softball and baseball teams.

Canby softball

The Cougar softball team has made the 2025 season one for the record books.

Through the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs, here’s look back at everything Canby has accomplished in the spring season.

The Cougars opened their year by going 5-5 in their tough-as-nails non-league schedule, then caught fire in Northwest Oregon Conference play, winning 14 straight games and claiming the NWOC title with a 14-2 record.

In the first round of the playoffs, the fifth-ranked Cougars edged past No. 12 Central at Canby High School on Tuesday, May 27. With the win, the NWOC-champion Cougars’ 15th in their past 16 games, Canby improved to 20-7 overall. The Cougars were scheduled to host No. 13 Caldera in the 5A quarterfinals on Friday, May 30.

In their win over Central, junior pitcher Alli Hayzlett shut out the Panthers for seven innings, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Canby’s lone run came in the bottom of the seventh when the Cougars loaded the bases on a hit from freshman Katelyn Vissers and back-to-back walks to sophomore Taylor Saucedo and freshman Ava Heckathorn. Central got the next two outs at home before Heckathorn came home with the game-winning run.

Canby baseball

The Canby baseball team has been dynamite in 2025, too.

The Cougars opened their year by going 7-3 in their challenging non-league schedule, then were even better in Northwest Oregon Conference play, winning their first 14 straight games before finishing second in the NWOC with a 14-2 record.

In the first round of the playoffs, the third-ranked Cougars rolled over No. 14 North Eugene 7-0 at Canby High School on Tuesday, May 27. With the win, the NWOC-champion Cougars’ 16th in their past 18 games, Canby improved to 23-5 overall. The Cougars were scheduled to host No. 6 La Salle in the 5A quarterfinals on Friday, May 30.

In their win over Central, sophomore pitcher Jack Brauckmiller shut out the Highlanders for six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out four. He then handed the game off to senior reliever Jersey Castaneda for the save in a scoreless seventh.

On offense, junior Colby Herren led the way going 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple, one run scored and three RBIs. Senior Dylan Nelson went 1 for 2 with one run and one RBI, senior Brody Fuge was 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI, and Castaneda went 1 for 2 with one run and one RBI.