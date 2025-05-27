Explorer kits through CCC bring wetland wonders to life Published 8:25 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Nature Spy Explorer kits will give kids exciting experiences to explore

The Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center will launch its popular Nature Spy Explorer Kits with a brand-new theme for summer.

The Water Wizard Kit brings the world of wetlands to life with materials in both English and Spanish, and allows children to experience the many wonders of water while learning and playing – from the comfort of home and neighborhood.

The Wetland Wonder Kits are conveniently shipped to homes and contains all the supplies to keep children entertained and inspired throughout the summer:

Materials in English and Spanish

Easy-to-follow instructions

Materials for creating a nature-themed craft

Nature journal page with fun facts

Activities to keep children exploring

Nature-themed memory card gam

Kits ship on Thursdays, June 5 through Aug. 28, or choose to pick up in person to explore the wonders of the wetland at the ELC. The cost is $50 and includes shipping.

To purchase kits, visit https://bit.ly/nature-spy-kits-summer-2025. For more information, contact jessie.mulcahy@clackamas.edu.