Clackamas CC gets summer rolling with Summer Connections program

The June 6 event has plenty to see, taste and enjoy with celebration

Kick off an exciting summer at Clackamas Community College’s fourth annual Summer Connections, a celebration of Juneteenth and Pride Month. The event includes a resource fair and entertainment lineup, food and interactive activities for all ages.

This festive, family-friendly event will be held on Friday, June 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Wacheno Welcome Center on CCC’s Oregon City campus. There will be local community vendors sharing their summer activities and service schedules, electric trivia showdowns, engaging kid-friendly activities, food and sweet treats from an on-site ice cream truck.

There will also be music provided by a live DJ and musical performances by local artists.

“Summer Connections has been and continues to be an intentional opportunity for community members to gather and easily discover the different summer activities and essential services that are available right here in Clackamas County,” said Tina Francisco-Evans, program coordinator for the Cougar Leadership, Education and Advocacy for Progress Office. “It also gives us a chance to support local talent and organizations, laugh with our neighbors and strengthen our community bonds through good food and good music.”

This is a free event and open to the public. Clackamas Community College is located at 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Parking is free. For more information, visit CCC’s Summer Connections webpage.