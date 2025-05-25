Vote 2025: Early results offer clarity for local spots
Published 2:15 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025
Updated: By Friday afternoon, everything has been settled in latest number counts
After five rounds of returns released by the Clackamas County Elections office, the results from Tuesday night’s initial release held pretty firm. And with it the Molalla Fire District’s $4.9 million bond measure, which will maintain the same levy rate targeted by the fire district since 2014, has passed.
While the May 20 Special Election has only a 20.94% ballot return rate through Friday, May 23, in Clackamas County, the numbers offer a pretty clear picture of who is going where.
The Canby School Board’s only contested race sees Audrey Traaen a clear winner moving forward, while Tom Pierce has outlasted Carmen Goetschius for the Position 4 seat. Joining them in election wins were Sara Magenheimer (position 3) and Shelley Vissers (position 7).
After that, there were virtually no more contested races in the area.
Here’s a look at other local election results:
Molalla Fire District
Measure 3-622
Yes – 1,505
No — 1,158
Canby School District
Position 2
Christian Kruse — 490
Audrey Barnett — 892
Audrey Traaen – 3,675
Position 3
Sara Magenheimer – 3,811
Position 4
Carmen Goetschius – 2,365
Tom Pierce – 2,741
Position 7
Shelley Vissers – 3,729
Colton School District
Position 2
Cezanne Decristoforo — 356
Position 3
Timothy Behrens — 390
Position 4
Jeremy Ray Baurer — 388
Molalla River School District
Position 2
Rob Cummings – 1,550
Position 3
Mark Lucht -1,643
Position 5
Terrie Stafford – 1,537
Position 6
Amy McNeil -1,543
Canby Fire District
Zone 1, at large
Steve Thoroughman – 2,252
Zone 4
Connie S. Austen — 535
Colton Fire District
Position 3
Josh Fraijo — 312
Position 4
Sarah Hayzlett — 291
Molalla Fire District
Position 4
Todd Gary – 1,385
Position 5
Brian Lister – 1,372
Colton Water District
Position 2
Ken Carroll — 149
Position 3
Colin Wait — 139
Molalla Aquatic District
3 positions
Barbara Moore – 1,294
Neal Lucht – 1,428
Amanda Melby – 1,364