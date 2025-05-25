Vote 2025: Early results offer clarity for local spots Published 2:15 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

Updated: By Friday afternoon, everything has been settled in latest number counts

After five rounds of returns released by the Clackamas County Elections office, the results from Tuesday night’s initial release held pretty firm. And with it the Molalla Fire District’s $4.9 million bond measure, which will maintain the same levy rate targeted by the fire district since 2014, has passed.

While the May 20 Special Election has only a 20.94% ballot return rate through Friday, May 23, in Clackamas County, the numbers offer a pretty clear picture of who is going where.

The Canby School Board’s only contested race sees Audrey Traaen a clear winner moving forward, while Tom Pierce has outlasted Carmen Goetschius for the Position 4 seat. Joining them in election wins were Sara Magenheimer (position 3) and Shelley Vissers (position 7).

After that, there were virtually no more contested races in the area.

Here’s a look at other local election results:

Molalla Fire District

Measure 3-622

Yes – 1,505

No — 1,158

Canby School District

Position 2

Christian Kruse — 490

Audrey Barnett — 892

Audrey Traaen – 3,675

Position 3

Sara Magenheimer – 3,811

Position 4

Carmen Goetschius – 2,365

Tom Pierce – 2,741

Position 7

Shelley Vissers – 3,729

Colton School District

Position 2

Cezanne Decristoforo — 356

Position 3

Timothy Behrens — 390

Position 4

Jeremy Ray Baurer — 388

Molalla River School District

Position 2

Rob Cummings – 1,550

Position 3

Mark Lucht -1,643

Position 5

Terrie Stafford – 1,537

Position 6

Amy McNeil -1,543

Canby Fire District

Zone 1, at large

Steve Thoroughman – 2,252

Zone 4

Connie S. Austen — 535

Colton Fire District

Position 3

Josh Fraijo — 312

Position 4

Sarah Hayzlett — 291

Molalla Fire District

Position 4

Todd Gary – 1,385

Position 5

Brian Lister – 1,372

Colton Water District

Position 2

Ken Carroll — 149

Position 3

Colin Wait — 139

Molalla Aquatic District

3 positions

Barbara Moore – 1,294

Neal Lucht – 1,428

Amanda Melby – 1,364