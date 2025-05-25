Molalla tracksters run, jump and throw well at district meet Published 9:39 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

For Peyton Craven, the district meet was confirmation she’s one of the best in the state – at any level

One, two, three, four, that’s how many wins she scored.

For Molalla’s Peyton Craven, the Tri-Valley Conference track championships May 21-22, served up four opportunities for individual victories – and she hit each opportunity out of the park.

The recent Oregon State University track and field signee ran fast, jumped high and far in helping the Indians to a second place team finish. Craven won the 100 and 300 hurdles, the high and long jumps to help Molalla’s girls team score 127.5 points, second only to Crook County’s 195. And while Craven earned the only individual titles in the meet for the girls’ team, she did have some help along the way.

Ryn Grossnickle snagged a pair of third place finishes (1oo and 200), while Anika Jenson was third in the 3,000 meters.

For the boys, Molalla tallied only a single individual champion, Brandon Roberson (javelin), on their way to 93 total points and a fourth-place finish. Nick Wood added a second and third (1,500 and 800) and Dillon Marshall did the same in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Here’s a look at Molalla’s top performances at the district meet.

Girls

100 meters: 3rd) Ryn Grossnickle, 12.97, 8) Emma Hugo, 13.70.

200 meters: 3rd) Ryn Grossnickle, 27.21.

400 meters: 6) Iris Smith, 1:04.54, 8) Keira Clark, 1:06.38.

800 meters: 5) Keira Clark, 2:42.93, 6) Aubrey Hodgson, 2:45.65.

1,500 meters: 4) Anika Jenson, 5:20.53, 5) Annalyse Jenson, 5:26.25, 8) Madison Clark, 5:36.58.

3,000 meters: 3) Anika Jenson, 11:05.33, 5) Annalyse Jenson, 11:11.65, 6) Madison Clark, 12:01.41.

100 Hurdles: 1) Peyton Craven, 14.71, 3) Mackenzie Ball, 15.49.

300 hurdles: 1) Peyton Craven, 46.87, 5) Mackenzie Ball, 49.98.

4×100 relay: 3) Molalla – Ball, Peterson, Hugo, Grossnickle, 51.14.

4×400 relay: 5) Molalla – Clark, Armstrong, Hodgson, Smith, 4:36.01.

Shot put: 6) Natalee Rice, 28-2.75, 7) Anabella Peetz, 26-1.75.

Discus: 5) Natalee Nice, 97-3.

High jump: 1) Peyton Craven, 5-4.25, 5) Laynie Craven, 4-5.

Pole vault: 6) Julia Zahm, 6-10, 8) Samantha Gordon, 6-4.

Long jump: 1) Peyton Craven, 17-9, 5) Mackenzie Ball, 16-3.25.

Boys

200 meters: 6) Jory Cunningham, 23.69.

400 meters: 7) Connor Weston, 54.68, 8) Weston Clinton, 55.01.

800 meters: 3) Nick Wood, 2:03.65.

1,500 meters: 2) Nick Wood, 4:14.64, 8) Otto Terry, 4:35.91.

3,000 meters: 6) Otto Terry, 10:09.71, 7) Hayden Hernandez, 10:11.02, 8) Jecel Cortes, 10:14.29.

110 hurdles: 2) Dillon Marshall, 15.91, 8) Jackson Blomquist, 17.55.

300 hurdles: 3) Dillon Marshall, 42.16, 7) Jackson Blomquist, 44.86.

4×400 relay: 4) Molalla – Cunningham, Terry, Weston, Wood, 3:38.95.

Shot put: 6) Gabriel Nunn, 41-3.25.

Discus: 3) Lawson Linder, 126-7, 6) Brandon Roberson, 119-9, 8) Gabriel Nunn, 117-6.

Javelin: 1) Brandon Roberson, 187-10, 3) Merik Taylor, 168-0, 7) Colton Graf, 135-7.

High jump: 8) Weston Clinton and Blake Halverson, 5-1.75.

Pole vault: 5) Jack Austin, 10-10.

Long jump: 7) Bobby Call, 21-2, 8) Blake Halverson, 20-4.25.

Triple jump: 6) Everett Hallingstad, 40-9.75, 7) Bobby Call, 40-8.25.

Team scores: (Boys) Crook County (216 points), Madras (128.5), The Dalles (119), Molalla (93), Estacada (51), Gladstone (46). (Girls) Crook County (195), Molalla (127.5), Estacada (106), Madras (103.5), The Dalles (96), Gladstone (29).

For those who have qualified (top two in each event or wildcard), the action continues May 30-31 at historical Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon for the 4A state meet.