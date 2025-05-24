Cougars deliver plenty of good performances at district track meet Published 8:04 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Wins, meet records and a host of state qualifiers delivered at NWOC championship meet

Make it seven wins and four meet records for the Canby High track team during the Northwest Oregon Conference track and field championships May 2 and 23 at Canby High School.

The Cougars locked up a nice haul of solid performances and state meet qualifications during the two-day outing on its home track.

On the boys’ side, The Cougars got a win and meet record from Logan Peterson in the 300 hurdles, who was also part of the Cougar’s 4×400 relay win. Luke Winningham snagged first place in the shot put as well.

For the girls’ team, the Cougars dominated everything from 400 meters on up with wins by Abella Leder (400 meters), Macallan Cutsforth (800), and a double from Kenzie Bigej (1,500 and 3,000). The wins by Cutsforth and Bigej delivered meet records as well.

Now the Cougars turn their attention to the state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene on May 30-31. Canby will have a nice contingent of competitors at the meet as qualifiers came via finishing in the top two in each event, hitting a qualifying mark, or earning one of the five wildcard spots available in each event.

In the team race, Wilsonville captured both the boys (142 points) and girls (150 points) team titles. Canby’s boys snagged second with 104 points while the girls tallied 95 for third place.

Here’s a look at Canby’s placers for the district championships:

Boys

100 meters: 7th) Tanner Hall, 11.45, 8th) Jeromy Strong, 11.46.

200 meters: 4) Aiden Lucas, 23.14, 5) Tanner Hall, 23.18.

400 meters: 2) Logan Peterson, 48.16, 5) Aiden Lucas, 51.21.

800 meters: 2) Tai Keene, 1:59.50, 6) Corbin Stoddart, 2:01.79.

1,500 meters: 4) Andrew Dewar, 3:59.18.

3,000 meters: 3) Andrew Dewar, 8:47.24.

110 hurdles: 3) Isaiah Dalrymple, 16.00.

300 hurdles: 1) Logan Peterson, 38.25 MR, 5) Isaiah Dalrymple, 42.80.

4×100 relay: 3) Canby – Heath, Peterson, Strong, Hall, 43.33.

4×400 relay: 1) Canby – Keene, Stoddart, Peterson, Dewar, 3:23.08 MR.

Shot put: 1) Luke Winningham, 44-9.

Pole vault: 4) William Doman, 11-1, 6) Cougar Newsome, 9-7.25.

Long jump: 6) Jackson Heath, 19-1, 8) Isaiah Dalrymple, 18-6.75.

Girls

100 meters: 7) Samantha Astorga, 13.47.

200 meters: 5) Samantha Astorga, 27.18.

400 meters: 1) Abella Leder, 59.01.

800 meters: 1) Macallan Cutsforth, 2:15.99 MR, 4) Campbell Cutsforth, 2:21.93.

1,500 meters: 1) Kenzie Bigej, 4:34.94 MR.

3,000 meters: 1) Kenzie Bigej, 10:11,59 MR.

100 hurdles: 3) Mary Diggles, 16.18.

300 hurdles: 2) Abella Leder, 44.88, 3) Mary Diggles, 48.16.

4×100 relay: 3) Canby – Astorga, Leder, Haycock, Diggles, 50.69.

4×400 relay: 4) Canby – C. Cutsforth, Bigej, M. Cutsforth, Leder, 4:14.30.

Discus: 4) Lucy Snyder, 108-3.

High jump: 6) Audrey Haycock, 4-6.25.

Triple jump: 4) Grace Mason, 32-5.75.