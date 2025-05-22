View the artistic vision of Susan Black at Canby Library Published 1:40 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The newest display at the library will run through June 30

The unique works of Aurora artist Susan Black will be on display at the Canby Public Library through June.

Black is also a writer whose goal is to cultivate her own creativity and, by example, encourage others to cultivate theirs.

“I ‘work’ in my own studio/gallery space in a large shed and part of a garage,” Black said. “The space is named for the black metal ‘farm star’ that was hanging on the shed when we bought our property.

“Watercolor is my primary art medium, though I like to use other media as well, either on their own or to enhance watercolor,” she added.

Black said she likes to depict what interests her – usually nature and the abstract, sometimes the figure.

“I seek simplification and I enjoy experimentation. I want to distill my chosen subject, emotion or thought to what I feel is its basic sense, preferably in a way that would not occur to anyone else,” she explained. “Thank you for viewing my paintings at this exhibit.”

For more information, visit Black’s website at blackstarstudio.me, and feel free to reach out with any questions or comments at susan@blackstarstudio.me.